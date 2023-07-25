Search

PIA board approves restructuring of the airline to improve service

Web Desk 10:54 PM | 25 Jul, 2023
PIA board approves restructuring of the airline to improve service
ISLAMABAD - The board of directors of the national carrier, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) approved the restructuring of the airline on Tuesday.

The board members made no decision regarding the increase of salaries of the employees in the backdrop of the financial hardships being faced by the carrier currently. Meanwhile, well-placed sources confided that the PIA board directed to prepare an integrated restructuring plan to make the airline profitable and financially feasible.

As per the unofficial details available, the Pakistan International Airline PIA will be divided into two factions with distinct roles to improve service delivery, Samaa reported.

The official details regarding the board meeting are yet to be released; however, the division of the airline into two factions was indicated earlier as well.

In a media interaction last month, Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq confirmed that the government will divide Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) into two entities to cope with severe financial deficit.

The minister had told newsmen that in order to fend off the financial crunch, the government would divide the PIA into two entities – administrative and operational.

In a recent speech on the floor of the National Assembly, Saad Rafique said he was against privatization but hastened to add that a holding company would be made for PIA.

Stressing the need for reforms in operating the national flag carrier, the minister said if PIA is not restructured, it could shut down in the next 1-1.5 years.

The Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz lawmaker advocated the case for privatization of the airline and cited reasons for that.

'I was against privatization,' he admitted but said even a person like him has realized that if PIA remains as is, its deficit will increase.

He inquired whether Pakistan can afford this or not and added that to avoid such a situation, the private sector should be brought in.

'What South African Airlines and Air India did. Tata has placed an order for 450 new planes for Air India. The state cannot run it. The state can ensure that no employee of PIA should be rendered jobless,' he told his fellow lawmakers.

Revealing the details of the restructuring, the minister said a holding company would be created for PIA adding that the carrier needs billions in investment.

'You have 27-28 planes that are operational. You cannot compete with the powerful airlines of the Gulf,' he acknowledged.

The lawmaker assured that the government was putting the airline on the path and said the employees’ rights should be protected.

'No one should be allowed to play politics on this. It can be profitable — if the private sector comes. It should be on merit,' said Rafique.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 25, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 294
Euro EUR 319.03 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 25, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

