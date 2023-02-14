Search

Pakistan

Ali Wazir walks free from Karachi jail after over two years

05:49 PM | 14 Feb, 2023
Ali Wazir walks free from Karachi jail after over two years
Source: Twitter

KARACHI - Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir was released from jail on Tuesday after than two years of detention in case pertaining to provocative speeches. 

Wazir, who was arrested from Peshawar in 2020, was detained at the Central Jail Karachi for allegedly inciting public against the state institution. 

The lawmaker and other leaders of the PTM were booked in four identical cases registered at Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town and Boat Basin police stations uder anti-terrorism charges. 

More to follow...

Pakistan

Karachi cop robbed outside police station

01:02 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

PM Shehbaz visits Karachi today to witness Pakistan's multinational maritime exercise AMAN-2023

10:37 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Imran slams Bajwa for asking him to denounce Ukraine attack soon after Moscow visit

09:41 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

SAPM offers condolences to Turkish ambassador over quake loss

07:33 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Shahid Afridi spotted attending Tableeghi Jamaat congregation in Karachi

11:54 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Legendary actor, TV host Zia Mohyeddin laid to rest in Karachi

08:42 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ali Wazir walks free from Karachi jail after over two years

05:49 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 14th February 2023

08:56 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the dollar on Tuesday, rising by Rs2.59 in the interbank market.

During the inter-day trading, the local currency was quoted at 266.85. The slight gain comes after PKR witnessed a decline against the US dollar on the first day of the week, closing at 269.44 against the greenback.

Experts linked the slight strengthening of the rupee primarily to ongoing talks with International Monetary Fund which resumed virtually as the government took stringent measures to unlock crucial funding.

Islamabad and US-based lender could not reach a deal and the visiting delegation of financial institutions left after 10 days of talks, but said negotiations would continue.

The country of 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default with the foreign exchange reserves held by central bank plunged to less than $ 3 billion while the rupee nosedived to a record low following the removal of an unofficial price cap on the exchange rate.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Feb-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-14-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Karachi PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Islamabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Peshawar PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Quetta PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sialkot PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Attock PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujranwala PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Jehlum PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Multan PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Bahawalpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Gujrat PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nawabshah PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Chakwal PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Hyderabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Nowshehra PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Sargodha PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Faisalabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210
Mirpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,210

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: