Aima Baig clears up 'Funkari' feud with Shiraz Uppal

Renowned Pakistani singer Aima Baig has finally responded to the criticism from singer and songwriter Shiraz Uppal regarding the lyrics of the song 'Funkari', putting an end to the silence surrounding the matter.

In a recent interview, she mentioned that she collaborated with the late songwriter Shakeel Hussain to write the lyrics for the song. Reacting to this statement, Uppal took to Instagram and shared a story dismissing Aima Baig's assertion as false. He identified himself as the sole songwriter, music composer, and producer of the song.

Breaking her silence in response to his criticism, Baig addressed the matter through an Instagram comment. She clarified that she never claimed to have written the entire lyrics of the song. Expressing disappointment, she stated that it was unfortunate how people tend to interpret things in their own way.

Baig further explained that Uppal is indeed the composer and producer of 'Funkari', as mentioned in the song credits. She emphasized that nobody had lied to anyone, and the truth remained intact. The song was a collaborative effort, with contributions from all the artists involved.

"I never said that it was solely done by me. That's sad, every time you guys misquote things. He's the composer and producer of the song it's already mentioned in the credits. So facts are facts and nobody lied to anyone - we all together made the song. Just enjoy the song, everybody, it's music at the end of the day not a war and I truly respect Shiraz sir, the very first day. He's an asset to our country lets not fire things up by spreading WRONG INFORMATION"

On the work front, the singer's recent singles include Pretty Face, Loota Re, Khawabon Mein, Ik Hook, Satrangi, and Washmallay among others.