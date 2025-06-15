Pakistan launches evacuation of citizens from Iran, Iraq amid rising tensions

In response to rising regional tensions and ongoing military escalation between Iran and Israel, Pakistan has initiated emergency measures to evacuate its nationals from Iran and Iraq—particularly pilgrims and students affected by airspace closures and safety concerns.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on his official X (formerly Twitter) account that 450 Pakistani pilgrims (Zaireen) had been successfully evacuated from Iran. He further confirmed that arrangements are underway for the first batch of 154 Pakistani students currently residing in Iran to be flown out soon.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Embassy in Iraq remains in active contact with pilgrims stranded due to airspace restrictions and flight suspensions. Officials are working closely with local authorities to ensure their safety and are preparing a formal evacuation plan.

To coordinate these efforts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU), which is operating 24/7. Pakistani nationals in the region needing assistance can reach the CMU at +92 51-9207887 or via email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Embassies in both Iran and Iraq are providing on-ground support to facilitate the safe return of citizens. These steps reflect Pakistan’s commitment to protecting its people amid one of the most volatile regional conflicts in recent years.