Lahore braces for light rain after days of intense heat

After enduring several days of sweltering temperatures, residents of Lahore finally experienced a welcome shift in weather conditions on Sunday. A light breeze swept through the city, offering brief relief from the intense heatwave that has gripped the region.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, light rain or drizzle is expected in Lahore and its surrounding areas later today. The presence of cloud cover has already helped temper the rising heat, while gentle winds have contributed to lowering the humidity.

Today’s minimum temperature is expected to hover around 32°C, with the mercury projected to climb to a maximum of 40°C. Humidity levels currently stand at 25%, and wind speeds have been recorded at a modest 3 km/h.

While the respite is modest, it comes as a relief for residents struggling with the recent heatwave, which has strained both health and infrastructure across the city. Authorities continue to advise caution, particularly for vulnerable individuals, and recommend staying hydrated and limiting outdoor exposure during peak heat hours.

The Meteorological Department has indicated that more significant changes in weather may follow in the coming days, depending on the movement of weather systems across the region.