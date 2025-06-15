Is Pakistan using its Fighter Jets against Israel amid war with Iran? Here’s the Truth

Israel and Iran advanced assault over weekend, with direct strikes targeting energy industry and key commercial hubs.

Amid the brutal fighting, social media pages and foreign propaganda outlets alleged that Pakistan is militarily involved in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, including accusations of deploying fighter jets against Israel.

In reality, Pakistan categorically denied any military involvement in Israel-Iran hostilities. Pakistani government affirmed its support for Tehran’s sovereignty and right to self-defense under international law but has made it clear that it is not participating in any military operations.

FAKE NEWS

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s stance during a recent phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, urging the international community and the United Nations to take credible steps toward de-escalation and peace.

Currently, there has been no verified evidence or credible reports of Pakistani military assets engaging in the conflict. Pakistan’s military doctrine and diplomatic history emphasize peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Pakistan’s armed forces remain focused on internal security and regional stability, with no indication of deployment in the Middle East conflict zones.

The conflict intensified after Israel launched surprise strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, killing several Iranian commanders and scientists. Iran responded with missile attacks on Israeli cities. Pakistan has condemned the Israeli strikes as violations of international law but maintains a position of non-military involvement.