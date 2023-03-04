Search

Pakistan

Nestlé Pakistan acknowledged at living Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards 2022

Web Desk 10:44 AM | 4 Mar, 2023
KARACHI - Nestlé Pakistan won the second prize at Living the Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards 2022, announced by the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Network, for its commitment towards Sustainable Development Goals and the ten principles of the UNGC embedded in the way it conducts business.

 “Winning this award is a testament to Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment to UN SDGs. As a signatory to the UNGC ethical business principles, we are committed to being a force for good to the communities for mutual growth and sustainability,” said Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan on the occasion.

“Nestlé believes in the philosophy of creating shared value (CSV). Our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come, and hence CSV is embedded in our business model across our value chain,” he added.

Congratulating Nestlé Pakistan on winning the award, Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Executive Director Global Compact Network Pakistan, said, “Nestlé’s efforts are aligned with UNGC principles of sustainable business practices in Pakistan. I congratulate Nestlé for promoting best practices in sustainability and aligning them with UN SDGs.”

Nestlé is working hard to achieve a waste-free future by ensuring that 95% of its packaging is recyclable or reusable by 2025 and remains committed to tackling climate change by reducing carbon emissions, halving them by 2030 and bringing them to net zero by 2050.

 UNGC is a non-binding pact for corporations worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies and to report on their implementation. Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Awards is organised by the Pakistan chapter of UNGC every year.

