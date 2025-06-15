Karachi braces for Pre-Monsoon Rains, Dust Storms amid sweltering heat

KARACHI – Sigh of relief for Karachi residents as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast light to moderate rainfall in Sindh capital starting Monday.

As per the forecast, port city will face thunderstorms and gusty winds, offering temporary relief to residents battling sweltering weather.

Amid hope of rain, the city is likely to remain hot and humid on Sunday. Temperatures reaches up to 36°C, while humidity levels currently hover over 70pc. Winds were recorded at a moderate speed of 13 km/h.

Met Office said partly cloudy weather with rain is likely at isolated places is likely in Mithi, Umerkot, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Karachi.

Dust storms, and thunderstorms may also hit Punjab, upper KP , Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. Several northern regions including Gujrat, Sialkot, Islamabad, Murree, Kalam, and Rawalakot already received rainfall over the weekend.