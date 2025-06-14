Islamabad Weather Update: Rain, dust storm to bring relief from today amid Heatwave

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for residents of twin cities as Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted dust storms and rain-thundershowers in Islamabad and surrounding areas over the weekend.

While the city sweltered under intense heat on Saturday — with temperatures peaking at 38°C and a RealFeel of 42°C — the weather is expected to shift, bringing a 30 percent chance of isolated rainfall and duststorms by evening. The situation is likely to intensify on Sunday, with a 55pc probability of rain, thunderstorms, and even hailstorms at isolated locations.

Islamabad Rain Update

Showers are expected amid westerly wave which is currently affecting upper and central parts of the country, and is likely to remain active for next 2-3 days.

According to officials, the partial cloud cover and upcoming showers could bring temporary relief from the heat, especially for those impacted by the extreme UV index of 12 recorded on Saturday afternoon. Winds from the west at 9 km/h and hazy skies had offered little comfort earlier in the day.

Rain and thunderstorm activity is also likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, north-east Balochistan, central and southern Punjab, and upper Sindh. However, hot and dry conditions will continue in most southern and western regions.