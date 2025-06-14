Budget 205-26: Sindh allocates Rs197m for judges’ rest house at scenic Hawksbay

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to build a rest house for high court judges at the scenic location of Hawksbay, with an estimated cost of Rs197 million.

For the fiscal year 2025–26, the Sindh government has allocated a total of Rs. 1.757 billion for development projects under the provincial Law and Judiciary Department.

Among these projects, the construction of the rest house for the judges of the High Court at Hawksbay is a newly introduced initiative.

The proposed rest house aims to provide a peaceful and well-equipped retreat facility for the judiciary and will be funded from the upcoming year’s development budget.

A day earlier, Sindh budget for next financial year, with a total outlay of over Rs3,451 billion, was presented in provincial assembly in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, unveiling the budgetary proposals, announced a 12 percent increase in salaries of government employees from grade 1 to 16, and a ten percent increase in the salaries of the employees from grade 17 to 22.

The chief minister announced an 8 percent increase in pensions of retired employees. He also announced an increase in the conveyance allowance of special employees.

An amount of Rs2,149.4 billion has been allocated in the budget for ongoing expenditure.