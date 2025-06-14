Honda CG 125 new 0% markup installment plan with free helmet offer announced

KARACHI – The Honda CG125 is one of Pakistan’s most iconic motorcycles, known for its durability, performance, and classic design.

Powered by a 124cc 4-stroke, air-cooled engine, it delivers reliable performance with efficient fuel consumption. The CG125 features a kick-start system and a 4-speed constant mesh transmission, offering smooth gear shifting.

With a top speed of around 100 km/h, it is ideal for daily commuting and long-distance travel alike.

Its robust suspension system—telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks—ensures a comfortable ride on all types of roads.

The bike’s steel backbone frame enhances stability and strength, while its 9.2-liter fuel tank supports longer rides without frequent refueling.

Known for low maintenance and strong resale value, the CG125 remains a favorite among riders across generations.

Honda’s consistent build quality and the widespread availability of parts make it a dependable choice for those seeking a powerful yet economical two-wheeler.

Honda CG 125 Price

The price of Honda CG 125 stands at Rs234,900 as of June 2025 without any change.

Honda CG 125 Installment Plan with Free Helmet Offer

Bank Alfalah offers a six-month installment plan with zero percent markup and exciting offer of a free helmet for buyers.

Under the plan, the buyer needs to pay Rs39,150 in wake of per month installment for the period of six months. The bank will also give a helmet to the buyer for free of cost under the limited time offer.