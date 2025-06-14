Iran’s oil refineries targeted in Tabriz as Israeli strikes escalate regional conflict

TABRIZ – A growing military confrontation between Israel and Iran intensified Saturday as Israeli airstrikes reportedly hit oil refineries in northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, after a night of missile attacks.

Iranian state media confirmed that explosions occurred near Tabriz Oil Refinery, with plumes of smoke rising from the area. The strike marks one of the most direct attacks on Iran’s energy sector in the ongoing conflict.

According to regional sources, Israeli forces are increasingly focusing on oil-related sites. The strikes are believed to be part of a broader Israeli military operation that has targeted dozens of Iranian military and strategic installations over the past 48 hours.

#BREAKING 🚨

Israeli strikes are reportedly targeting the Tabriz oil refinery in northwest Iran.

A dangerous escalation against critical infrastructure.

The flames of war are being fueled — literally.#Tehran #iran #israel #wearewithiran #telaviv pic.twitter.com/KDjLkyhyiF — NJ Ahmed 🇹🇷 (@light_xxi) June 14, 2025

The attack on Tabriz came amid reports of additional Israeli airstrikes on a missile facility in Assadabad, western Iran, where two people were killed. The escalation follows Iran’s missile barrage against Israel in retaliation for a surprise Israeli operation that killed high-ranking members of Iran’s military leadership and hit key components of its nuclear program.

“The refinery strikes are a clear indication that Israel is prepared to widen the battlefield, not just to military installations but to assets critical to Iran’s economy,” said a Middle East-based regional security analyst.

Tabriz Refinery is one of Iran’s major refining centers, supplying fuel and petrochemical products to both domestic and regional markets. Damage to such facilities could have ripple effects on both local populations and Iran’s export capacity.

Iranian government has yet to provide a detailed assessment of the damage or casualties from the refinery strikes. However, the escalation has already sparked fears of a broader regional war, with the United States confirming its involvement in helping intercept Iranian missiles launched toward Israeli territory.

As strikes continue across Iran, including near nuclear sites and air defense systems, the decision to target oil infrastructure marks a turning point in the conflict—one that could have long-lasting economic and geopolitical consequences.