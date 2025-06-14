How many Pakistanis died during Hajj 2025?

ISLAMABAD – More than a dozen Pakistani pilgrims passed away in Saudi Arabia during this year’s Hajj.

Reports said Ministry of Religious Affairs, 18 Pakistani pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia during Hajj this year.

Reports said most of the deceased Pakistanis were elderly, and the cause of death was primarily heart attacks and illness. All the deceased were laid to rest in Jannat al-Baqi.

Last year, 35 Pakistanis passed away during Hajj, while this year, the deceased include 10 men and 8 women.

Meanwhile, post-Hajj flight operation to bring back Pakistani pilgrims is underway smoothly. The first PIA flight PK-7030 carrying over 300 pilgrims reached Lahore a day earlier.

An official said a total of 48,747 pilgrims will be brought back from Madinah via 154 flights. He added the last flight PK-7094 will depart for Islamabad on July 10.

He said that 100 percent of the pilgrims are accommodated in Markaziyyah hotels, located just a 5-minute walk from Masjid al-Nabawi (SAWW).