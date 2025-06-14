South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia

South Africa has etched its name in cricketing history once again, defeating Australia by five wickets to win the ICC World Test Championship Final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Chasing a competitive target of 282 runs, the Proteas displayed remarkable grit and composure to secure victory, finishing the chase at 282 for 5. Leading from the front, opener Aiden Markram played a masterful, match-winning innings of 136 runs, anchoring the chase with skill and determination. His century proved to be the cornerstone of South Africa’s successful pursuit.

Captain Temba Bavuma added valuable support with a composed 66, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder chipped in with 27 crucial runs to steady the innings during key moments.

This triumph marks South Africa’s second major ICC title. Their first came in 1998 when they won the ICC KnockOut Trophy (now known as the Champions Trophy). With this victory, South Africa now joins the elite group of nations to have claimed the prestigious World Test Championship title.

The match was a hard-fought contest between two top-ranked Test sides, with Australia putting up a formidable total in the first innings and maintaining pressure throughout. However, the resilience of the South African batting lineup in the final innings ultimately turned the tide in their favor.