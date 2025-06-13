Pakistan establishes crisis management unit to protect citizens in Iran

In response to heightened tensions in the region following Israeli airstrikes, Pakistan has taken immediate steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens currently in Iran, particularly religious pilgrims.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday that a 24/7 Crisis Management Unit has been established within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor the situation and assist Pakistani pilgrims in Iran.

“We are fully committed to safeguarding our nationals abroad, especially in times of crisis,” Dar stated. “The Crisis Management Unit will remain operational around the clock to support pilgrims and respond to emergencies.”

The Pakistani Embassy in Tehran has also been instructed to extend all possible support to the Pakistani community and pilgrims. Authorities have provided a dedicated contact number for assistance: +98 21 66941388.

These measures come amid growing unrest in the region, with Iran vowing to respond strongly to recent Israeli military actions. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of severe consequences for the aggression.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to coordinate closely with Iranian authorities to ensure that Pakistani citizens remain protected and well-informed during their stay.