Karishma Kapoor’s former husband Sanjay Kapur passes away at 53

Businessman Sanjay Kapur, the former husband of Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor, passed away at the age of 53 after suffering a fatal heart attack. According to Indian media reports, the incident occurred while he was playing polo. Though he was rushed to the hospital, medical efforts could not save him.

Actor and author Suhel Seth confirmed Sanjay Kapur’s death, expressing his condolences on the social media platform X.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sanjay Kapur. He passed away today in the UK. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” Seth posted.

Sanjay Kapur and Karishma Kapoor were married on September 29, 2003, in a lavish Sikh ceremony held at the Kapoor family residence, Krishna Raj Bungalow, in Mumbai. The couple remained together for over a decade before filing for divorce in 2014. Despite a brief attempt to reconcile, the divorce was finalized in 2016.

That same year, Karishma Kapoor filed a domestic violence case against Kapur and his mother, alleging physical abuse and claiming he had been involved in an extramarital affair.

The former couple share two children—Samaira and Kiaan. After his separation from Karishma, Sanjay Kapur went on to marry Priya Sachdev.