Israel launches new wave of airstrikes on Iran’s Tabriz and Shiraz

n a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israel has carried out a fresh wave of airstrikes deep inside Iranian territory, targeting key military sites in the cities of Tabriz and Shiraz, according to multiple Iranian media outlets.

The Tasnim News Agency reported that the airstrikes began late Friday night, with explosions heard near an airport and surrounding airbases in the northwestern city of Tabriz. Simultaneously, southern Shiraz witnessed a targeted strike on what is believed to be a missile production facility.

The strikes come just days after Israel’s previous aerial assault on Tehran, which resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. This latest offensive is widely seen as part of Israel’s broader strategy to cripple Iran’s military capabilities and deter future threats.

While Iranian authorities have not yet issued an official response, emergency services have been activated in the affected regions. Reports suggest that Tabriz International Airport has suspended all flight operations as a precautionary measure.

Tensions in the region have been steadily rising in recent months, fueled by deepening mistrust, proxy conflicts, and a series of military exchanges between Israel and Iran. Analysts warn that the current trajectory could push the Middle East closer to a broader and more devastating conflict if diplomatic off-ramps are not urgently pursued.

No casualty figures have been confirmed so far, and both Israeli and Iranian officials have remained tight-lipped regarding operational details. However, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, with calls for restraint growing louder.