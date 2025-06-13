“Iran has little time or nothing will be left,” warns Trump

n a provocative escalation of rhetoric, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, urging the country to return to the negotiating table or face devastating consequences.

According to international media reports, Trump hinted at the possibility of launching further large-scale attacks on Iranian targets, stating unequivocally, “Time is running out. If Iran doesn’t act soon, there will be nothing left.”

Speaking about previous diplomatic efforts, Trump revealed that negotiations had once reached the brink of a deal, but ultimately failed to produce a binding agreement. He blamed hardline elements within the Iranian leadership for derailing progress.

“Some of Iran’s hardliners spoke boldly, but they had no idea what was coming,” Trump said. “Now, those very hardliners have been eliminated, and more powerful actions are on the horizon if Iran continues down this path.”

He went on to claim that the United States possesses the world’s deadliest arsenal and emphasized Israel’s expertise in deploying such advanced weaponry. “The U.S. builds the most lethal weapons on the planet, and Israel knows exactly how to use them,” he asserted.

Trump concluded with a final ultimatum: “Iran still has a chance to make a deal—but if they don’t, there won’t be anything left to negotiate.”

The remarks come at a time of mounting tensions in the Middle East, with recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory and fears of a broader regional conflict. Trump’s comments are likely to fuel further uncertainty, even as diplomatic channels remain fragile and limited.

Iran has not yet officially responded to Trump’s statements. The international community, meanwhile, is watching closely, concerned that the situation may spiral into an all-out confrontation if restraint is not exercised.