Babar Azam signs with Sydney Sixers for full BBL 15 season

Pakistan’s star cricketer Babar Azam has signed with the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season, marking one of the most high-profile signings in the tournament’s history. He will be available for the entire BBL 15 season, including the finals.

Expressing his excitement, Babar said he is proud to join the Sixers and is looking forward to playing alongside Australian stars Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood. “I’ve played a lot of cricket in Australia, but I’ve been waiting eagerly to make my BBL debut,” he added.

Sydney Sixers General Manager Rachel Haynes welcomed Babar, calling him a valuable addition to the squad. “Babar is a world-class player and a proven leader. We’re excited to have him as part of the Sixers family and are confident fans will love seeing him in our colours,” she said.