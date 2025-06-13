Iran raises red flag of revenge after deadly Israeli strikes

In a powerful and symbolic gesture, Iran raised the red flag of revenge over the revered Jamkaran Mosque in the holy city of Qom following deadly overnight airstrikes by Israel, which targeted several key sites including the Natanz nuclear facility.

According to Iranian media, the strikes resulted in the martyrdom of senior members of Iran’s military leadership as well as several scientists. The targeted locations and intensity of the strikes suggest a major escalation in the already strained relations between the two adversaries.

The raising of the red flag—deeply rooted in Iranian Shia traditions—is a rare and significant act symbolizing a call for vengeance and justice. Historically, it has been unfurled only in moments of profound national grief and outrage. The last notable instance was in 2020 following the assassination of Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

The symbolic act at Jamkaran Mosque is seen as a signal of Iran’s intent to respond forcefully to the attack, further heightening tensions in the region.

Israel has not officially commented on the strikes, but regional analysts say the targeting of Natanz and the loss of key Iranian personnel may provoke a strong reaction from Tehran in the days ahead.