Nooh Dastgir Butt crowned world’s strongest man for second time

LAHORE – Nooh Dastgir Butt made history for the second time as he successfully defended the title of world’s strongest man.

Hailing from Gujranwala, Butt secured two gold medals at the ongoing World Strongman Championship in Uzbekistan.

As the defending champion, Nooh Dastgir Butt secured all points in the initial games.

According to reports, the defending champion participated in the competitions with full confidence. Last year as well, Nooh Dastgir Butt had won a gold medal and claimed the title.

Nooh Dastgir Butt is a celebrated Pakistani weightlifter and powerlifter from Gujranwala. Known for his incredible strength and determination, he has brought pride to Pakistan on the global stage.

Nooh made history by winning gold medals at major international events, including the Commonwealth Games and the World Strongman Championship.

His consistent performances, discipline, and passion for weightlifting have made him a role model for aspiring athletes.

Butt continues to inspire the nation with his powerful achievements and unwavering dedication to the sport.