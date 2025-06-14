Rain, thunderstorms, and hail forecast for several parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and hailstorms accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms in various parts of the country.

According to the department, partly cloudy weather is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern and southern Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, with chances of thunderstorms, strong winds, and rain, while some areas may also witness hailstorms.

The department further stated that the weather in the southern parts of the country will remain extremely hot and dry, with the possibility of strong and dusty winds.

A day earlier, rain and strong winds brought pleasant weather to Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Murree, and other areas. Light rain occurred in different parts of Islamabad.

Rainfall recorded: Malam Jabba – 10mm, Kalam – 8mm, and Chitral – 3mm. Strong winds brought pleasant weather to Lahore yesterday evening.

Murree also received heavy rain, where tourists continued to enjoy walking on Mall Road during the showers.

On Friday, Jacobabad also ranked the hottest place on Earth, recording a sweltering 50.4°C.