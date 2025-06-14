What will be new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from June 16?

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are likely to witness increase from June 16, amid surge in the international oil market.

Reports in local media said petrol is expected to become expensive by Rs1 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) could see a jump of Rs5 per litre for second half of June 2025.

With expected changes, the ex-depot price of petrol may jump to Rs254 per litre, while diesel, currently priced at Rs254.64 per litre, is said to hit around 260.

Surge in Petrol price will hit middle and lower-income segments while changes in diesel price could affect transport and agricultural sectors. Its price has a ripple effect on inflation, particularly influencing the cost of transporting goods such as vegetables and food items.

As of June 2025, Pakistani government is charging nearly Rs94 per litre in taxes and levies on both petrol and diesel. While the General Sales Tax (GST) on petroleum products remains at zero percent, the government imposes a Petroleum Levy of Rs77.01 per litre on diesel and Rs78.02 per litre on petrol and high-octane fuels.

Additionally, a customs duty of Rs16 per litre is being collected on both fuels, regardless of whether they are domestically produced or imported.