Child among Six pilgrims dead in Helicopter Crash in India’s Kedarnath

NEW DELHI – Another Helicopter crash in northern Indian state of Uttarakhand sparks outcry for stricter safety as six people died including a child.

A chopper operated by local Aviation crashed on Sunday in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, killing all six people on board, including a child and the pilot.

Indian media said the helicopter lost connection while flying from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi in mountainous area. Local villagers who were out collecting fodder spotted the wreckage and immediately informed authorities. Cops, rescuers rushed to the site to carry out rescue and recovery operations.

Uttarakhand CM expressed deep grief over the tragedy and directed officials to intensify relief efforts. He directed Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) for detailed investigation into the crash.

In response to the latest aviation tragedy, CM Dhami has ordered the formulation of a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for helicopter operations in the state. The SOP will include comprehensive technical inspections and real-time weather evaluations to enhance flight safety.

This marks the third helicopter incident in Uttarakhand within recent months. In May, a helicopter en route to Gangotri Dham crashed, killing six people. In June, another aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing, resulting in injuries to the pilot.

The incident comes days after Air India crash in India in which 270 people lost their lives amid growing concerns around air safety in India.