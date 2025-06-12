One survivor found in Air India crash, makes key revelations

AHMEDABAD – A passenger from the Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad has miraculously survived and made initial statements offering key insights into the incident.

According to Indian media, relatives of the passengers were searching for their loved ones at Civil Hospital Asarwa in Ahmedabad, where 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was found alive in the general ward. He stated that he survived the deadly crash.

The survivor, who was seated in seat 11A, sustained injuries to his chest, eyes, and legs.

Indian reports reveal that Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is a British national who had been visiting India for a few days to meet his family. He was returning to the UK with his brother Ajay Kumar Ramesh at the time of the crash.

Recalling the moment of the tragedy, Vishwash said, “About 30 seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise, and then the aircraft crashed. It all happened so fast.”

He further shared that he and his brother were seated in different rows on the plane.

The ill-fated Air India flight, bound for Gatwick, was carrying 242 people including crew members. It took off at 1:39 PM on Thursday and crashed moments later, bursting into flames.