US again pushes Israel to stop Gaza attacks amid risks of regional conflagration

WASHINGTON – Israel continues to lose international support as pressure is mounting from its own allies including US and Middle Eastern countries to ease its bombardment on Gaza.

Biden-led administration pushed Tel Aviv to ease attacks on Gaza amid large-scale devastation and soaring death toll in Palestine.

Lately, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is taking a visit to the Middle East amid concerns that the conflict could escalate to regional war. Israeli authorities claim to be shifting to more targeted military actions after relentless bombings in Gaza.

Antony Blinken also interacted with Gulf leaders, discussing the need for Israel to stop killing civilians and allowing Palestinians to return home. Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also stressed the importance of ending hostilities and securing the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

Blinken further reiterates potential involvement from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and the UAE in post-conflict scenarios for Gaza. The motive of Blinken's visit is to work towards long-term peace.

US earlier extended support to encourage Israel to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, death toll in Gaza continues to climb higher, with the latest reports indicating hundreds more casualties in recent days.

More than 23,000 people have been killed, while nearly 60,000 wounded in Israel’s bombing on Gaza, per Gaza’s Health Ministry.