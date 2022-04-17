Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz to take oath tonight
Share
LAHORE – Newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif will take oath of his office in Lahore tonight (Sunday).
Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema will administer oath to him in a simple ceremony at the Governor's House.
Hamza Shahbaz, son of newly elected premier, has been elected as 21st chief minister of country’s most populous province following a disordered session at the provincial assembly that saw Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari attacked and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi get injured.
PML-N leader got 197 votes to beat the PML-Q leader, whose party PML-Q and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf boycotted the election that began after more than five hours of delay following several violent incidents.
Punjab Assembly elects Hamza Shehbaz as chief ... 06:58 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz was on Saturday elected chief minister ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Former PM's aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar leaves for Dubai04:24 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Indian police arrest 14 after communal violence in New Delhi03:25 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif orders early completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam02:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz to take oath tonight02:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan condemns terrorists operating from Afghanistan01:12 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
- Shahid Afridi condemns atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and ...07:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Inzamam-ul-Haq's daughter ties the knot in a beautiful ceremony04:01 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities mourn the death of Bilquis Edhi03:31 PM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022