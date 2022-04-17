Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz to take oath tonight
02:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz to take oath tonight
LAHORE – Newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif will take oath of his office in Lahore tonight (Sunday).

Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema will administer oath to him in a simple ceremony at the Governor's House.

Hamza Shahbaz, son of newly elected premier, has been elected as 21st chief minister of country’s most populous province following a disordered session at the provincial assembly that saw Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari attacked and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi get injured.

PML-N leader got 197 votes to beat the PML-Q leader, whose party PML-Q and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf boycotted the election that began after more than five hours of delay following several violent incidents.

