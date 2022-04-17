Hassan Ali celebrates wife Samiyah’s birthday at UK restaurant
Celebrity couple spotted making memories in a special way
Pakistani paceman Hassan Ali celebrated his wife Samiyah Khan’s birthday at a British restaurant as the 27-year-old is in the UK for County Championship fixtures.
The medium-fast bowler shared pictures from the family outing where his daughter was also present. To mark the special day, the family went sightseeing and also spotted boating with some picturesque backgrounds.
In a social media post, Hassan said “A very Happy birthday to the woman that brings sunshine to my life, my dear caring and loving wife. You’re the person in whom I can confide and I’m so lucky to have you by my side”.
Wife Samiyah also expressed love saying “Words can’t describe how special and perfect you’re to me. Thanks for making this evening so special, love you Hassan Ali”.
The couple tied the knot in August 2019. The two make a super adorable couple and have an incredibly cute daughter Helena Hassan Ali.
Hassan Ali joins Lancashire for debut in ... 01:19 PM | 2 Mar, 2022
LONDON – Pakistan’s star pacer Hassan Ali was signed by Lancashire Cricket for the six matches of the 2022 ...
Meanwhile, Hasan Ali is in Britain to compete in the County Championship 2022. He is the ninth Pakistani player to sign a county contract for this season.
