Engro clears the air about private jet used by former PM Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD – A Karachi-based conglomerate on Sunday cleared the air about the ownership of a private jet, which flew former prime minister Imran Khan to Karachi on Saturday.
Khan was scheduled to address an anti-government rally in Karachi on Saturday after his ouster from power on April 10.
Social networking sites were abuzz with pictures of Khan leaving a private jet after landing in Karachi. However, different claims were made about the ownership of the jet.
Amid the rumours, Engro Corporation, one of the largest firms in the country, issued a statement on their official Twitter handle, saying the jet belonged to the company. However, the company mentioned that it did not bear expenses for the flight.
“With regards to media speculation around Engro's ownership of the private jet taken by ex-PM Imran Khan for the political gathering in Karachi, we wish to clarify that although the plane is owned by Engro Fertilizers, it was chartered to Princely Jets as a routine practice,” the post reads.
Amid the controversy, some social media users earlier claimed the private jet was owned by Bahria Town. Shortly after this fake news spread, Malik Riaz's name went trending on Twitter.
Later, Bahria Town sources dismissed these claims and said their private jet had been in the UAE since April 8. They said the jet in Khan’s use was previously owned by the Hashoo Group and later it was sold to a broker.
The aircraft, Beechcraft B200GT King Air 250, was used by Imran Khan, who attended the much-anticipated public gathering at Karachi's Bagh-i-Jinnah on Saturday.
The Karachi rally was the second public gathering that Imran Khan addressed after his ouster from power. The power show attracted a huge number of PTI supporters in the seaside metropolis. Tens of thousands of PTI supporters attended the mass gathering.
