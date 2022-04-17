Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities flock to PTI’s Karachi rally

KARACHI – Celebrities also joined thousands of people on Saturday at a rally in support of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the port city of Karachi.

Besides Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Fahad Mirza, Haroon Shahid, Muneeb Butt, Syra Yousaf and her sister Palwasha attended the rally against the incumbent government.

Karachi, aap say pyar hogaya hai!! ❤️

Thank you Kaptaan for the opportunity to stand and step out for Pakistan. #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/1CWp63s2Fp — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) April 16, 2022

As some extended support at the protest, other stars show support on scoail platforms. Check some of the reactions here.

No man ever, in the history of Pakistan has been able to pull a crowd this massive all by himself. What does this tell you? The citizens of Pakistan have picked a side. Wait for elections... then its game OVER. #ImportedGovernmentRejected #KarachiJalsaPTI pic.twitter.com/AfICCR3Jgw — Annie Khalid (@annie_khalid) April 17, 2022

What a great show karachi !

Couldn’t attend it but kya kamaaal response diya hai karachi walun 👏👏👏#pakistanzindabad💚💚💚 #امپورٹڈ_گورمنٹ_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/1PooqkGIyH — Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt9) April 16, 2022

#karachijalsa dear Karachi you are the ♥️of Pakistan .it’s time to show your love for Pakistan. Stand with @ImranKhanPTI as he stands for all of us♥️🇵🇰🙏🏼 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) April 14, 2022

This shot sums up the evening rather well.. pic.twitter.com/EHd0opUVN7 — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) April 16, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday addressed the charged crowd in Karachi and demanded that a judicial commission be made under the Chief Justice’s command to decide on the merits of his claims regarding the foreign threat letter.

Khan alleged that the newly installed government is attempting to push PTI, out of the political arena through the foreign funding case. He also warned that any attempt to harm him would harm those who would try to harm him.