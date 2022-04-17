Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities flock to PTI’s Karachi rally

Showbiz stars throw their weight behind former PM on social sites and at protest
Web Desk
07:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Source: @PTIofficial / @sairoz / @muneeb_butt9
KARACHI – Celebrities also joined thousands of people on Saturday at a rally in support of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the port city of Karachi.

Besides Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Fahad Mirza, Haroon Shahid, Muneeb Butt, Syra Yousaf and her sister Palwasha attended the rally against the incumbent government.

As some extended support at the protest, other stars show support on scoail platforms. Check some of the reactions here.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday addressed the charged crowd in Karachi and demanded that a judicial commission be made under the Chief Justice’s command to decide on the merits of his claims regarding the foreign threat letter.

Khan alleged that the newly installed government is attempting to push PTI, out of the political arena through the foreign funding case. He also warned that any attempt to harm him would harm those who would try to harm him.

