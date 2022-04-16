Any attempt to harm me would harm you, warns Imran Khan

KARACHI – Former prime minister Imran Khan warned on Saturday that any attempt to harm him would harm those who would try to harm him.

He was addressing a massive public gathering in Karachi as part of his mass contact campaign after his ouster from power on April 10.

Earlier, supporters of Pakistan's former ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf are coming to attend an anti-government rally in the country’s largest metropolis as part of its mass contact campaign following Imran Khan’s ouster from power.

Following a tumultuous political change, Imran Khan was removed as the country’s premier in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, while the cricketer turned politician had kick-started huge rallies to gather public support for early polls.

Today, PTI will hold a public rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah Khan as Imran Khan-led political party has announced a protest against the whole system, calling out foreign countries for interfering in the country’s foreign policy.

Pakistan’s flag all over the venue. 🇵🇰We’re loving these visuals.. the crowd is going to be massive! #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور #KarachiJalsa pic.twitter.com/ZJeAJ6P2MR — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 16, 2022

Party chairman Imran Khan already arrived in Karachi at 4 pm today for the public meeting and he is scheduled to address the rally at around 10:00pm. Reports in the media said as per NOC issued by the district administration, the now opposition party will have to end the rally till 12:00 midnight.

On Friday, Imran Khan shared a video message on official Twitter where he called on overseas Pakistanis to donate money to topple the US-backed PML-N government.

He also mentioned a website that is collecting donations from them to fight against the Sharif-led government and to hold new polls.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also requested party supporters to carry the Pakistan flag at its Karachi rally. Khan called the PTI protest ‘fight for Pakistan’s sovereignty and real democracy, and against US-instigated regime change’.

بیرونِ ملک مقیم اپنے پاکستانیوں کے نام میرا پیغام! pic.twitter.com/dAaiXXFJ3e — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 15, 2022

Today’s power show will be the second after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf held a major public gathering at Peshawar’s Ring Road, the first rally since Khan was voted out by the National Assembly.

The former ruling party earlier decided to resign from the National Assembly after Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to sit with ‘thieves’ – a move that many saw as an attempt to undercut the legitimacy of the new government.

The move to overthrow Khan also backfired as there are more and more public protests happening almost all over the country while hundreds of Imran Khan supporters also held protests in Britain, Australia and UAE.