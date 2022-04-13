PTI holds first power show in Peshawar today after Imran Khan’s ouster
Imran Khan led party decides to start mass contact drive from KP's capital
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf will launch a mass contact campaign from Peshawar with a rally to be addressed by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.
Now, out of power Imran Khan, was ousted as premier after a vote of no confidence in parliament over the weekend while he will be holding the first power show in largest Pashtun-majority city in the South Asian country today.
Provincial lawmakers said a protest campaign will be started across Pakistan against the ‘foreign elements’ allegedly involved in the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government.
Caravans heading towards Peshawar Jalsa Gah earlier today. It will be massive!!! #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظورpic.twitter.com/Zc9beV2c30— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 13, 2022
Earlier, in a video clip, Khan called out to Peshawar residents, informing them about PTI's plans for a mass contact campaign. He mentioned that an imported government has been imposed on Pakistan through conspiracy, urging the masses to protects for their freedom and democracy.
Khan also mentioned that they will struggle for immediate elections to be held in Pakistan.
Meanwhile, PTI also decided to hold a rally on April 24 in the country’s second-largest metropolis Lahore. Party officials said date of the power show was decided in the meeting of the political committee while another PTI rally will be held at Jinnah’s Mausoleum Karachi on April 16.
Massive pro-Imran Khan protests held across ... 10:15 AM | 11 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Tens of thousands charged PTI supporters staged protest in various cities across the country against ...
Last Sunday, supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rocked streets of major metropolises across the country in a show of support for the ousted premier while, overseas supporters of the PTI also turned up to support Imran Khan.
