Fake news: Former Army chief distances himself from propaganda against Pakistani military

ISLAMABAD – Former Chief of army staff General Aslam Beg has distanced himself from propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army amid the political crisis.

In a voice note, the retired four-star Army general said that the social media posts attributed to him are fake. He condemned the nefarious propaganda against the country’s powerful armed forces.

Beg cleared the air as many fake posts were circulated using his identity on social media as the military has come under criticism on social sites, following Khan’s ouster from power over the weekend via a no-confidence motion.

An audio clip attributed to Ex Chief of Army Staff (#COAS) General Mirza Aslam Beg (Retired) being circulated on social media is fake. It is part of a disinformation and propaganda campaign to target state institutions.@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #Pakistan #FakeNews #ISPR pic.twitter.com/wGigFQRLt4 — Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) April 13, 2022

Beg said that appalling and ridiculous statements were being made on social media against the army and its top leadership. He condemned the recent events, saying that no slogan should be raised against the armed forces of Pakistan.

He continued saying that he served the army for his life and Pakistan army is his identity and honour, adding that he respects every troop and officer. It would be no less than immoral for me to comment against the honour of the Pakistan Army, he added.

Pakistan Army has given me this identity, and I will continue to speak the truth till my last breath, General (retd) Aslam said.

He also urged Pakistani youth for not being part of the campaign against the army, saying that the armed forces were being criticised through a ‘conspiracy’.