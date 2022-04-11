Massive pro-Imran Khan protests held across Pakistan (VIDEOS)
ISLAMABAD – Tens of thousands charged PTI supporters staged protest in various cities across the country against the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan through no-confidence motion, besides denouncing "imported government".
Khan lost majority in the National Assembly in recent weeks after PTI coalition partners parted ways and joined the Opposition. Several PTI lawmakers also defected from the party during the episode.
Subsequently, the cricketer-turned-politician became first PM of the country who was removed through no-trust vote in April 9’s lengthy session.
A day before his removal, the premier in a televised address asked his supporters to take to streets on Sunday night for a peaceful protest against the “foreign-funded drama” against his government.
Taking to the call of Imran Khan, thousands of PTI supporters gathered in various cities to register their protest against the removal of the former prime minister.
PTI shared on Twitter that protests were held at more than 40 points in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Visuals from Lahore, Kohat and Karachi show jam-packed gatherings where protesters raised slogans against “foreign conspiracy”. “Imported govt is unacceptable,” they also chanted.
Imran Khan also took to Twitter and Instagram to share videos of protest and thanked Pakistanis for their amazing participation.
“Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this”.
He added, “Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks”.
In his first comments after his ouster, the former premier on Sunday announced to lead a “freedom struggle” adding that the “imported” government will not be accepted.
“Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy,” he said on Twitter.
