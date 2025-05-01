NDMA issues weather advisory amid forecast for widespread rains

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather advisory in light of a strong westerly wave expected to affect various parts of the country from 1st to 5th May, 2025.

The system is likely to bring widespread rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms, with isolated incidents of hailstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern Balochistan, northeastern Punjab, and parts of Sindh.

Upper Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and surrounding districts, will experience rain and thunderstorms, while southern Punjab areas like Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan may face dust storms and thunderstorms.

In Balochistan, Kalat, Quetta, and nearby districts will witness rain and windstorms starting from May 2nd. Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Tharparkar in Sindh Province will have dust and thunderstorms intermittently.

NDMA advises the public to remain cautious during the forecast period and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in areas vulnerable to flash flooding, landslides, or strong windstorms.

Farmers have also been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops from hailstorms and rain.

NDMA, through its NEOC, continues to monitor the situation in real-time and is coordinating with provincial and district disaster management bodies to ensure prompt response and public safety. NDMA urges the public to use “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App” to stay updated about weather updates before traveling.