Over dozen Khwarij killed by Pak security forces in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR – Security forces conducted another successful operation against TTP militants also known as Khwarij in South Waziristan, a restive region neighboring Afghanistan.

In a statement, militay’s media wing ISPR said the successful intelligence-based operation was conducted in Sararogha area of South Waziristan District on December 24-25, targeting a group of militants.

The operation, which was meticulously planned based on reliable intelligence, led to a fierce engagement between security forces and the militants.

During the operation, own troops effectively neutralized thirteen khwarij, who had been involved in numerous terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. The slain militants had been a part of a broader insurgency, causing unrest and insecurity in the region, ISPR added.

Security forces have assured the public that a sanitization operation is underway in the area to ensure that any remaining militants are eliminated. This operation underscores Pakistan’s determination to wipe out terrorism and secure peace in the region.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism and safeguarding the lives of citizens, as the nation continues its relentless efforts to restore stability and security.