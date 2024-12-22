Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

16 Pak Army troops lay down lives thwarting terror attack in South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Sixteen Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom while repelling an attack by terrorists on security checkpoint in the Makeen area, ISPR said on Sunday.

Military’s media wing ISPR said terrorists attempted to storm checkpoint, but Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted the assault, killing eight militants in the exchange of fire.

ISPR further reported that clearance operation is ongoing in the region to eliminate any remaining militants. Authorities vowed to bring perpetrators of attack to justice, stressing unwavering commitment of Pakistan’s armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

Armed forces expressed deep appreciation for sacrifices of the brave troops, whose heroism has strengthened the resolve of the armed forces in their mission to eliminate terrorism from the country.

The martyrs, who hailed from various districts across Pakistan, served with dedication and courage. Their names and details are as follows:

  • Lance Naik Liaqat Ali, 30, from Kurram district (11 years of service)
  • Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq, 31, from Karak district (9 years of service)
  • Havaldar Ayub Khan, 38, from Attock district (15 years of service)
  • Havaldar Umar Hayat, 40, from Kohat district (17 years of service)
  • Sepoy Mehboob Rehman, 26, from Tank district (8 years of service)
  • Havaldar Muhammad Hayat, 37, from Bannu district (17 years of service)
  • Lance Naik Sher Muhammad, 26, from Malakand district (7 years of service)
  • Sepoy Ehsan-ul-Haq, 22, from Lower Dir district (4 years of service)
  • Sepoy Junaid, 25, from Khyber district (3 years of service)
  • Lance Naik Hamid Ali, 29, from Swabi district (8 years of service)
  • Sepoy Kaleem Ullah, 26, from Lakki Marwat district (3 years of service)
  • Havaldar Tahir Mehmood, 41, from Kohat district (18 years of service)
  • Lance Naik Masoor Shaheen, 29, from Kohat district (7 years of service)
  • Sepoy Faiz Muhammad, 22, from Mansehra district (4 years of service)
  • Sepoy Tayyab Ali, 23, from Haripur district (joined the army recently)
  • Sepoy Junaid, 26, from Shangla district (survived by his parents and wife)

The recent attack highlights continuing challenges faced by security forces in region, as they work to eliminate remnants of terrorism.

High-value target among seven terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

