Syrian interim leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa announces dissolution of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham

Syrian interim leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa has announced the dissolution of the militant group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham during the upcoming National Dialogue Conference.

In an interview with an Arab television network, Al-Sharaa stated that Syria could require up to four years to organize national elections and approximately three years to draft a new constitution. He emphasized that the dissolution of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham marks a significant step towards political stability and democratic reform.

Speaking about Syria’s future relations with global powers, Al-Sharaa underlined the importance of maintaining strategic ties with Russia. He expressed that Syria does not seek to sever its relationship with Moscow in an abrupt or unfavorable manner.

Al-Sharaa also revealed that Syria’s Ministry of Defense plans to integrate Kurdish forces into the national military framework as part of broader efforts to unify the country’s armed forces. Furthermore, he voiced optimism that the U.S. government, under President Trump’s administration, would consider lifting economic sanctions imposed on Syria.

The Syrian opposition forces, led by Al-Sharaa, successfully ousted former President Bashar Al-Assad after seizing control of key cities. Al-Assad, along with his family, fled to Russia, where they were granted political asylum.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Al-Sharaa expressed confidence in the ongoing transition process. He reiterated that the National Dialogue Conference would serve as a platform to build consensus on Syria’s political future and foster inclusive governance.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in Syria’s Tartus province, where clashes between government loyalists and opposition forces recently left 17 people dead. Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has rejected foreign interference in Syria, urging regional and global stakeholders to support Syrian-led solutions for long-term peace.

The dissolution of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, a group long designated as a terrorist organization, is seen as a pivotal move to pave the way for greater stability in the war-torn country.