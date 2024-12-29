Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ICC announces nominees for Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year 2024; Babar Azam shortlisted

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the nominations for the Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year 2024 award, with Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam earning a spot among the elite contenders.

The highly anticipated list features outstanding performers from around the world, showcasing remarkable talent and achievements in T20 cricket over the past year.

Nominees for the Prestigious Award

Babar Azam (Pakistan):

Pakistan’s prolific captain and top-order batsman, Babar Azam, has been nominated following a stellar year in T20 cricket. Babar played 24 matches, amassing 738 runs, making him one of the most consistent run-scorers in the format. His elegant stroke play and leadership qualities have earned him widespread acclaim, further solidifying his reputation as one of the world’s premier cricketers.

Arshdeep Singh (India):

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has also made the shortlist, having impressed with his exceptional bowling performances. Arshdeep claimed 36 wickets in 18 matches, demonstrating his ability to deliver under pressure and consistently lead India’s bowling attack.

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe):

Zimbabwe’s versatile all-rounder Sikandar Raza earned his nomination through outstanding contributions with both bat and ball. Raza scored 573 runs and took 24 wickets in 24 matches, underlining his importance as a match-winner for his team.

Travis Head (Australia):

Australia’s dynamic batter Travis Head rounds off the nominations list. Head delivered explosive performances, scoring 539 runs in just 15 matches. His aggressive style and ability to anchor innings have made him a standout performer.

What’s Next?

The winner of the ICC Men’s T20 Cricketer of the Year award will be announced in January 2025, following a detailed review of individual performances and voting by an expert panel.

Cricket enthusiasts around the globe eagerly await the final results, with each nominee already being celebrated as a symbol of excellence in the sport.

