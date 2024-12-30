Deadly Road Accidents in Punjab kill over dozen passengers; scored injured

ISLAMABAD – Two deadly accidents have been reported from Punjab region as sixteen people were killed and 26 others suffered injuries in the Attock and Naushahro Feroze districts.

A Rawalpindi bound passenger bus turned turtle near Fateh Jang in Attock district, resulting in tragic deaths of 10 people while 17 others were injured. The passenger bus lost control due to a tire burst, leading to the fatal crash.

Another incident reported from Naushahro Feroze, a passenger van collided with trailer near Morro, killing six people on the spot. Nine others were also injured in accident and were immediately rushed to hospital. Authorities confirmed that all those who died in the crash belonged to the same tribe and were returning from a wedding celebration.

A third accident was reported from national highway near Azam Chowk in Bahawalpur, where three people suffered injuries when their van overturned.

Meanwhile, heavy fog blanketed the plains of Punjab, including Lahore, severely affecting road traffic. Several sections of the Motorway were closed, including M2 from Lahore to Hiran Minar, M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan, and M5 from Shershah to Zahir Pir, due to poor visibility.

Motorway police advised drivers to use alternative routes such as the Grand Trunk (GT) Road and to drive cautiously with fog lights on. They also urged the public to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel in the thick fog disrupting traffic across the region.