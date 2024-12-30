Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Deadly Road Accidents in Punjab kill over dozen passengers; scored injured

Deadly Road Accidents In Punjab Kill Over Dozen Passengers Scored Injured

ISLAMABAD – Two deadly accidents have been reported from Punjab region as sixteen people were killed and 26 others suffered injuries in the Attock and Naushahro Feroze districts.

A Rawalpindi bound passenger bus turned turtle near Fateh Jang in Attock district, resulting in tragic deaths of 10 people while 17 others were injured. The passenger bus lost control due to a tire burst, leading to the fatal crash.

Another incident reported from Naushahro Feroze, a passenger van collided with trailer near Morro, killing six people on the spot. Nine others were also injured in accident and were immediately rushed to hospital. Authorities confirmed that all those who died in the crash belonged to the same tribe and were returning from a wedding celebration.

A third accident was reported from national highway near Azam Chowk in Bahawalpur, where three people suffered injuries when their van overturned.

Meanwhile, heavy fog blanketed the plains of Punjab, including Lahore, severely affecting road traffic. Several sections of the Motorway were closed, including M2 from Lahore to Hiran Minar, M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Multan, and M5 from Shershah to Zahir Pir, due to poor visibility.

Motorway police advised drivers to use alternative routes such as the Grand Trunk (GT) Road and to drive cautiously with fog lights on. They also urged the public to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel in the thick fog disrupting traffic across the region.

Two killed in train accidents in Karachi

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search