Mehar Bano's dance video draws reaction from fans

Lollywood starlet Mehar Bano, who proved her versatility onscreen with her work, has surprised the audience once again!
The 29-year-old star has proven her mettle with her acting prowess and dedication, and is known to be a force to be reckoned with. From stealing the spotlight on camera to acing dance moves on social media platforms, the Churails star has done it all -- and never heeded to trolls or unsolicited critics that came along the way.
Bano recently shared yet another dance clip in which she performed to an Indian Punjabi banger by none other than Diljit Dosanjh.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star raised the oomph as she mastered the art of turning heads with her electric performance. The gorgeous diva dropped a video featuring herself grooving to Kinni Kinni and danced in sync with the catchy beat.
Revealing that she is “obsessed” with the song and the choreography, the talented diva mesmerized social media users.
As the video went viral, the star came on the radar of keyboard warriors who criticized her fashion choices. The moral brigade flocked to the comments section of her post and shared their opinions. While some criticized Bano, others praised her for her effortlessly smooth moves.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-12-10/1702212883-7682.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-12-10/1702212863-4977.jpg
On the professional front, Bano started her career with 2012 drama Daagh for which she was nominated for the Best Television Actress. She then rose to fame with Mere Paas Tum Ho, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 and Meray Humnasheen.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|741.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices decreased in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs198,274, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs189,263 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,225 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Karachi
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Quetta
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Attock
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Multan
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
