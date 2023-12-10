Mehar Bano's dance video draws reaction from fans

Lollywood starlet Mehar Bano, who proved her versatility onscreen with her work, has surprised the audience once again!

The 29-year-old star has proven her mettle with her acting prowess and dedication, and is known to be a force to be reckoned with. From stealing the spotlight on camera to acing dance moves on social media platforms, the Churails star has done it all -- and never heeded to trolls or unsolicited critics that came along the way.

Bano recently shared yet another dance clip in which she performed to an Indian Punjabi banger by none other than Diljit Dosanjh.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star raised the oomph as she mastered the art of turning heads with her electric performance. The gorgeous diva dropped a video featuring herself grooving to Kinni Kinni and danced in sync with the catchy beat.

Revealing that she is “obsessed” with the song and the choreography, the talented diva mesmerized social media users.

As the video went viral, the star came on the radar of keyboard warriors who criticized her fashion choices. The moral brigade flocked to the comments section of her post and shared their opinions. While some criticized Bano, others praised her for her effortlessly smooth moves.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-12-10/1702212883-7682.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-12-10/1702212863-4977.jpg

On the professional front, Bano started her career with 2012 drama Daagh for which she was nominated for the Best Television Actress. She then rose to fame with Mere Paas Tum Ho, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 and Meray Humnasheen.