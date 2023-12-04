Search

Meharbano fails to impress netizens with latest dance video

Maheen Khawaja
07:20 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
Meharbano fails to impress netizens with latest dance video
Mehar Bano, a versatile artist, has successfully ventured into various realms of creativity, excelling in writing, acting, and dancing. Her artistic expression knows no bounds, as she fearlessly embraces her unique style preferences and boldly takes on diverse projects. Beyond her professional pursuits, Mehar Bano is an avid traveller, generously offering glimpses of her adventures to her devoted fan base.

In a brief span, she has left an indelible mark on the world of dramas, captivating audiences with her compelling performances.

She unleashed her spontaneous dance magic while basking in the sun on a carefree beach getaway, delivering an impromptu performance of the song "Very Connected" by Nigerian musician Fiokee. Dressed in a laid-back combo of a midriff-baring tank top, a chic shrug, and a slit-legged long skirt, the actress added a touch of casual glamour to her seaside soirée, all of which she generously shared with her adoring fans.

"It’s actually not as easy to dance on a sandy beach as I thought it would be. But the mood board must be executed
NO. MATTER. WHAT." she captioned the post.

Despite her genuine enthusiasm, netizens expressed mixed sentiments about her latest dance video, offering a range of critiques. Here's what they had to say:

On the work front, she was seen in multiple projects including Daagh, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Miss Fire, and Churails under her belt.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

