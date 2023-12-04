IN PICS: Kiran Ashfaque dazzles in red at Haldi ceremony

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar, a renowned model and actress, has gracefully navigated the twists of life, including a past marriage to actor Imran Ashraf that ultimately ended in divorce. With a shared son between them, she has been outspoken about the challenges and societal perceptions faced by divorced women.
In the pursuit of her dreams, Ashfaque has now embarked on a new chapter, finding happiness and companionship with her dream man, Hamza Ali Chaudhary. The couple recently exchanged vows in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on Sunday.
Today, Ashfaque delighted us with captivating snapshots from her Haldi ceremony. Bedecked in a dazzling red gown adorned with intricate golden and white embroidery, complemented by a matching dupatta, she exuded elegance. Her glamorous waves added an extra touch of allure, truly capturing our hearts. Meanwhile, the groom looked effortlessly dapper in a laid-back brown shalwar kameez.
The comment section was filled with heart emojis and loving messages from fans.
Pakistani rupee's value remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
On Monday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.15 for buying and 287.95 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 309.9 for buying and 310.5 for selling. British Pound GBP rate stands at 359.4 for buying, and 360.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED currently hovers around 77.45 while rate of Saudi Riyal stands at 75.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.15
|287.95
|Euro
|EUR
|309.9
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.4
|360.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.45
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.82
|75.97
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.94
|767.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.99
|210.49
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.78
|39.88
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.95
|42.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.38
|36.48
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.39
|935.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.16
|750.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.5
|79.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.45
|212.95
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.38
|325.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.05
|8.09
The gold remained under pressure as the precious metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On the first day of the week, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,043
A single tola of 22-karat gold costs Rs170,539, while 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs. 192,325 and the price of 18k gold is Rs164,850.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2086, gaining $14.44 on Monday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,720
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.