IN PICS: Kiran Ashfaque dazzles in red at Haldi ceremony

Web Desk
07:57 PM | 4 Dec, 2023
IN PICS: Kiran Ashfaque dazzles in red at Haldi ceremony
Source: Instagram

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar, a renowned model and actress, has gracefully navigated the twists of life, including a past marriage to actor Imran Ashraf that ultimately ended in divorce. With a shared son between them, she has been outspoken about the challenges and societal perceptions faced by divorced women.

In the pursuit of her dreams, Ashfaque has now embarked on a new chapter, finding happiness and companionship with her dream man, Hamza Ali Chaudhary. The couple recently exchanged vows in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on Sunday.

Today, Ashfaque delighted us with captivating snapshots from her Haldi ceremony. Bedecked in a dazzling red gown adorned with intricate golden and white embroidery, complemented by a matching dupatta, she exuded elegance. Her glamorous waves added an extra touch of allure, truly capturing our hearts. Meanwhile, the groom looked effortlessly dapper in a laid-back brown shalwar kameez.

The comment section was filled with heart emojis and loving messages from fans.

