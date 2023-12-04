Abhishek Bachchan’s ring-free photos spark speculation of divorce with Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, often hailed as one of Bollywood's most endearing couples, never fail to dazzle fans with their extraordinary chemistry. Having embarked on their journey of love, the duo exchanged vows on April 20, 2007, after a brief courtship. The love story reached a new chapter on November 16, 2011, with the arrival of their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

However, recent speculations about the couple's marital status have stirred the media. Amidst swirling rumours of a potential divorce, eagle-eyed netizens have ignited a buzz by uncovering pictures of Abhishek Bachchan conspicuously absenting his wedding ring at various events.

Recently, a Reddit user shared a series of Abhishek's recent appearances where the actor was notably ringless. In one image from the Omega event, he commanded attention in a sharp ensemble, sans the customary wedding ring.

Another snapshot, taken at the special screening of "Sam Bahadur," showcased a heartwarming moment between Abhishek and his nephew, Agastya Nanda. Clad in a beige-hued pantsuit, he looked suave, yet the absence of the wedding ring became the focal point of discussions. The intrigue continued with a screengrab from one of his recent interviews, further fueling the online chatter.

As netizens delved into the revelation, opinions swirled all over the internet. Some pondered the possibility of separation without divorce, citing examples within the Bachchan family and drawing parallels with Shweta Bachchan Nanda's relationship status.