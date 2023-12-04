Italian tourist 'commits suicide' in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – A foreign tourist has allegedly committed suicide in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), police said on Monday.

He was found dead inside an apartment in Peshawar's private housing society.

Police identified the deceased as Joshua Moises, an Italian visiting Pakistan as a tourist.

The Pakistani authorities had granted a tourist visa to the Italian national on October 9.

The Italian national was living in a private housing society, according to the police.

The police have termed it a 'suicide' and informed the foreign office about it, says a police spokesperson in Peshawar.