PTM's Manzoor Pashteen detained in Chaman

Manzoor Pashteen, the leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), was taken into custody by the police on Monday in the Chaman district of Balochistan.

There were also reports of a shootout between Pashteen's security guards and the police.

According to the deputy commissioner, armed men who were with Pashteen refused to stop the car and opened fire on the police, Levies and Frontier Corps (FC) security officers who were conducting routine checks.

The officer disclosed that the PTM chief's vehicle's tyres were targeted by the troops in retaliation, and both he and the armed men were able to escape the area.

He further stated that a first information report (FIR) had been filed against Pashteen.

According to a statement released by the PTM, the party president was travelling to Quetta following a sit-in that the All Parties Tajir Mehnat Kash had arranged when his car was shot at close to the Chaman Press Club.

A spokeswoman for the party claimed that eight shots were fired at Pashteen's car, hurting one woman who is currently receiving medical attention in a hospital.

The party spokeswoman said that the party leader and his group went back to Chaman and surrendered themselves to the police.