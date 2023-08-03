Portuguese tourist dies in Balochistan car accident

QUETTA – A Portuguese tourist died in a traffic accident on Thursday in Dalbandin Tehsil of Chagai District, Balochistan.

The accident happened on the Pak-Iran highway, close to Talo and Bara Tagzi Landhi in Dalbandin Tehsil.

The Portuguese tourist's motorcycle crashed with a pick-up truck travelling in the opposite direction after he crossed the border into Pakistan from Iran.

The visitor, sadly, passed away instantly, but two individuals in the pick-up truck suffered significant injuries.

The deceased and injured were shifted to Prince Fahad Hospital.

According to Deputy Commissioner Chagai Hussain Jan Baloch, the Portuguese embassy has been informed in order to move the tourist's body.

He also said that the accident is still being investigated.