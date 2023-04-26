Tragic road accident claims lives of nine friends in Thatta

KARACHI – Nine friends died in a car crash after their vehicle collided with a truck while travelling to Keenjhar Lake for a picnic, according to a senior police officer.
The Thatta district of Sindh is home to Keenjhar Lake, the biggest freshwater lake in Pakistan and a well-liked vacation spot. The truck driver fled the scene following the collision on a single road.
Senior Superintendent Police Adil Chandio said in a statement that the driver, Muhammad Raees, initially ran away from the scene but was later apprehended.
The validity of the driver's licence and the circumstances surrounding the collision are also being investigated. Eight people were killed on the spot while the ninth passed away on way to hospital.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
