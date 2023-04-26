Tragic road accident claims lives of nine friends in Thatta

KARACHI – Nine friends died in a car crash after their vehicle collided with a truck while travelling to Keenjhar Lake for a picnic, according to a senior police officer.

The Thatta district of Sindh is home to Keenjhar Lake, the biggest freshwater lake in Pakistan and a well-liked vacation spot. The truck driver fled the scene following the collision on a single road.

Senior Superintendent Police Adil Chandio said in a statement that the driver, Muhammad Raees, initially ran away from the scene but was later apprehended.

The validity of the driver's licence and the circumstances surrounding the collision are also being investigated. Eight people were killed on the spot while the ninth passed away on way to hospital.