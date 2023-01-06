Pakistan makes dozens of arrests over same-sex, pornographic activties

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested more than 20 people for their alleged involvement in homosexual and pornographic activities, in a grand operation in parts of Punjab.

FIA’s Cybercrime Wing found that some people are making money by livestreaming content related to child pornography and same-sex activities. These elements were also found involved in blackmailing.

The investigation agency arrested the suspects in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi. It has recovered obscene videos of children, women and aged person, libido booster medicines and electronic equipment from their possession.

FIA officials said there were some mobile applications, which are used to promote such activities in the country.

The suspects, during interrogation, confessed that they lured children while playing with them live games, adding that underground parties were arranged to trap students of colleges and universities.

FIA said action was being taken against such elements, adding that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had been engaged to block such apps and websites.