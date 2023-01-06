Pakistan makes dozens of arrests over same-sex, pornographic activties

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested more than 20 people for their alleged involvement in homosexual and pornographic activities, in a grand operation in parts of Punjab.
FIA’s Cybercrime Wing found that some people are making money by livestreaming content related to child pornography and same-sex activities. These elements were also found involved in blackmailing.
The investigation agency arrested the suspects in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi. It has recovered obscene videos of children, women and aged person, libido booster medicines and electronic equipment from their possession.
FIA officials said there were some mobile applications, which are used to promote such activities in the country.
The suspects, during interrogation, confessed that they lured children while playing with them live games, adding that underground parties were arranged to trap students of colleges and universities.
FIA said action was being taken against such elements, adding that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had been engaged to block such apps and websites.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 06, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.75
|236
|Euro
|EUR
|265
|268
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|302
|305
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.5
|67.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|161
|162.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,500 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,320. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.