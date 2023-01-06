Thailand-goers asked to have atleast two Covid vaccine shots

BANGKOK- Tourists entering Thailand will be required to have at least two shots of Covid-19 vaccine, it has emerged.

The decision was made at a meeting held at Government House of four ministries on Thursday but the date of implementation of the decision has not been announced yet.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told a press conference after the meeting that Thailand would not require tourists – including from China – to undergo pre-departure Covid-19 test.

Anutin Charnvirakul said all travellers entering the kingdom must be treated equally, in a veiled reference to increased Covid restrictions being imposed agajnst China.

Besides the vaccination requirement, tourists from countries that require negative RT-PCR results on their return must have insurance covering Covid-19 testing and treatment before entering Thailand.

Tourists should postpone trips to Thailand if they develop respiratory symptoms, said Anutin.

Thailand’s public health system is capable of dealing with any emergency and there is a contingency plan if a severe outbreak occurs, he added.

Senior officials from the ministries of public health, transport, tourism and sport, and foreign affairs attended the meeting in which decisions were taken.

Last October, Thailand aboliahed the requirement for proof of vaccination and antigen test results as well as health insurance.

The decision comes days before large number of tourists from China are expected to travel overseas from January 8, when the country will also stop requiring inbound travellers to quarantine, although they must be tested before arrival.